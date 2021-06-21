City Council Meeting June 22, 2021

Citizens are invited to participate in the upcoming Public Work Session at 5 p.m. and City Council Meeting Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held in Portsmouth City Hall’s City Council Chamber. Citizens may provide comments to City Council until June 21, via email at Council@portsmouthva.gov between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; by phone at 757-393-8639 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.; or in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Sign-up in person until 6:30 p.m. on the day of the meeting). Registration will not be accepted after 6:30 p.m.

