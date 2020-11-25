City Council Meeting Recap

Conditional Use Permit for 7-Eleven

Last night City Council approved a conditional use permit to allow for the operation of a gas station and convenience store (7-Eleven) at the corner of Warwick Blvd and Cedar Lane. The vacant former 7-Eleven store parcel will be redeveloped, along with the adjacent vacant parcel on Warwick Boulevard. The developers are constructing a new building with six fueling islands, parking and enhanced landscaping, and maintaining the 30-foot transitional buffer area with existing mature trees augmented with additional plantings. The plan also provides access improvements for vehicles and pedestrians.



Lease renewals at Seafood Industrial Park

City Council approved the renewal of leases between the city and three businesses at the Seafood Industrial Park – Chesapeake Bay Packing, LLC, Virginia Pilot Corporation and Ryan Marine, Inc. All of the leases expire December 31, 2020, and new five-year leases will be executed. Annual revenue from these leases exceed $90,000 and are General Fund Revenue.



