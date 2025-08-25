City Council Retreat to Be Livestreamed Aug. 26-27

The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a two-day retreat focusing on the City’s Focused Action Plan, Aug. 26-27, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., Suite 2.

Livestreaming Hours

Tuesday, Aug. 26: 8:30 a.m. to approximately 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27: 8:30 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m.

The meeting is open to the public both days and the livestream will be shown on the City’s website, VirginiaBeach.gov/media, and the City’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityOfVaBeach. It also will be cablecast live on VB NOW via Cox channel 48 and Verizon channel 45.

The full meeting will be posted to the City’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/AccessVirginiaBeach, within 36 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.

The retreat agenda is available online.

