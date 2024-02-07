City Council Retreat to Be Livestreamed Feb. 13 and 14

The Virginia Beach City Council will hold a two-day Council retreat at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., Suite 3, Feb. 13-14.

Livestreaming Hours

Tuesday, Feb. 13: 9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14: 9 a.m. to approximately 12:15 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public both days and the livestream will be shown on the City’s website, VirginiaBeach.gov/media, and the City’s Facebook page, facebook.com/CityOfVaBeach. It will also be cablecast live on VBTV via Cox channel 48 and Verizon channel 45.

The full meeting will be posted to the City’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/AccessVirginiaBeach, within 36 hours of the meeting’s conclusion.

The retreat agenda will be made available in advance of the meeting on VirginiaBeach.gov/citycouncil once finalized.