City Council Sets Special Formal Session Meeting on June 23

​On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 5 p.m., the City Council will have a Special Formal Session meeting to hold an agenda review, convene into Closed Session, and then at 6 p.m. consider the items listed on the published agenda.

Citizens who would like to speak in person during the June 23 City Council meeting that begins at 6 p.m. should call the City Clerk’s Office at (757) 385-4303 to sign up. Be advised that there is limited seating available in the City Council Chamber to ensure social distancing, as recommended by the CDC. People wishing to make comments virtually on a planning item should follow the two-step process provided below:

Register for the WebEx at https://vbgov.webex.com/vbgov/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6a7df1533c3ed0ad4d282709e13a69dc Register with the City Clerk’s Office by calling (757) 385-4303 or via email at ABarnes@vbgov.com prior to 5:30 p.m. on June 23, 2020.

This meeting will be live-streamed on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45), VBgov.com/media and Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach.

For the latest information, please visit emergency.vbgov.com/coronavirus and follow us on facebook.com/CityofVaBeach, twitter.com/CityofVaBeach and instagram.com/cityofvabeach.