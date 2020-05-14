City Council Sets Special Meeting on May 14 to Consider Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits

​On Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4 p.m., the City Council will hold a virtual meeting to consider an ordinance to authorize the City Manager to approve temporary outdoor dining permits, and an ordinance to suspend resort open air café franchise fees and provide revenue offsets.

This meeting will be live-streamed on VBTV (Cox channel 48 & Verizon channel 45), VBgov.com/media and Facebook.com/CityofVaBeach.

