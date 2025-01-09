City Council Swearing in Ceremony Takes Place Tuesday

Newly elected City Council members take the Oath of Office at a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers. Immediately following the ceremony, the City Council will hold its organizational meeting to select who will serve as vice mayor for the next two years. The ceremony and meeting are open to the public and will be shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and NNTV’s Facebook page.

Tina L. Vick and Marcellus L. Harris III, D. Div. were both reelected to their respective seats in the South and North Districts and will be sworn in for another term. Returning to the council this year, Robert S. Coleman will take the oath of office to represent the Central District in the seat vacated by Patricia P. Woodbury, who recently retired.

The Newport News City Council is comprised of seven members – the mayor (elected at-large) and two members representing each of the three districts (South, Central, and North). Terms are staggered to avoid a complete changeover of City Council, with one seat from each district up each election cycle. Elections are held in November on even numbered years. The vice mayor is elected by a majority vote of the City Council at its organization meeting after every election.