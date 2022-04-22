City Cycling is back for National Bike Month

By: City of Newport News

May is National Bike Month, and from May 1-21, Sister Cities of Greifswald Germany and Sister Cities of Newport News will compete against one another in an international cycling contest designed to increase the bonds of friendship, improve the environment, and foster cultural understanding. STADTRADELN, or City Cycling, is an amateur cycling competition that takes place across Europe from May to September. Teams composed of at least two compete over a 21-day period against cyclists in their own city to cover as many kilometers as possible. All members of the community, regardless of skill level, are invited to register a team. Anyone who lives, works, belongs to a club, or attends school in Newport News can form a team to participate in the competition until May 21. Participation is free and you can ride anytime and on your own schedule. You can also, explore group rides (at various paces) with the Peninsula Bicycling Association (PBA). To start this friendly competition, Tradition Brewing in Oyster Point is hosting a kickoff event on Sunday, May 1 from noon to 4 p.m. Learn about City Cycling and their partner organizations – PBA, Books on Bikes, Newport News Safe Routes to Schools Program, and Christopher Newport University’s Center for Sustainability in Education. Bring your bike for a safety check or take a group ride with the PBA. To sign up for City Cycling, download the app on your smartphone or visit the City Cycling registration page. For more information about the competition visit, Sister Cities Newport News’ website or email info@sistercities-nn.com.