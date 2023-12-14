City Debuts Popular Annualized Financial Report

The City of Newport News has released the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) for the fiscal year ended June 30. This document is a simplified and condensed version of the city’s audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

The General Fund is the primary operating fund of the city and provides funding for daily operations and services. Total General Fund spending in 2023 was $571.9 million, an increase of 8% from 2022. The largest portion went to education and public safety.

The PAFR also breaks down the city’s revenue streams. The total General Fund revenue for 2023 was $601.1 million, an increase of 8% from 2022. The General Fund’s largest revenue source is from property taxes, which make up 58% of revenues.

A key part of the report includes statistics on services provided during the year. Highlights include:

232,539 police calls for service

36,555 fire calls for service

34 million gallons of water delivered per day by Newport News Waterworks

508 street miles maintained by Public Works

514,240 library materials checked out

51,412 tons of garbage collected

The PAFR and the audited Annual Comprehensive Financial Report are available on the city website.