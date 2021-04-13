City Departments Participate in the Great American Cleanup

An initiative of Keep America Beautiful, the Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program, designed to end littering, improve recycling and beautify America’s communities. Late last month, volunteers from various community organizations and city employees from nine City of Newport News departments volunteered to participate in the Great American Cleanup and challenged each other to see who would collect the most litter and have the cleanest area.

Volunteers worked for anywhere from two to three hours to conduct clean ups with equipment provided by Public Works, Naturally Newport News, the “Let’s Can It” program through the Newport News Public Libraries, and resources provided by local departments and businesses.

Between March 24 and March 31, groups collected

550 lbs at Atkinson Blvd

375 lbs at Brooks Crossing

650 lbs at the former K-Mart site in Denbigh

250 lbs at Mariner’s Museum Park

150 lbs at King Lincoln Park

a combined total of 2,920 lbs from other various sites in the city

Cigarette butts were the most collected item during the pickup. A “No Butts About It” Cigarette Litter Awareness project is set to begin this month. Groups can learn more about and sign up to host their own litter pickups by visiting askHRgreen.org.