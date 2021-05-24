City Distributing Free Masks Designed by Residents

Last week, Governor Northam lifted Virginia’s universal mask mandate, stating that fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. However, individual businesses and organizations may require them at their discretion. Those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times. If you’re looking for a fun, vibrant mask to wear when it’s required or to make you feel comfortable, Newport News is here to help! We are distributing free face masks at three sites in the city. Visit any of the following locations to pick up your favorite designs. Newport News Visitor Center (in Newport News Park): 13560 Jefferson Ave.Newport News Tourism Development Office: 702 Town Center Dr.Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center: 550 30th St. The masks were designed by Newport News residents as part of a city-wide design challenge. The city received over 160 entries that showcased the creativity and talents of Newport News residents. The following are the winning entries in each category: Budding Artists: 12 years and underTanner Marshall (“I’m smiling” panda)Maliyah Johnson (pink hearts)Kaitlynn MacIntosh (“I love Newport News”)Young Adult: 12-18Albert Hale (colorful designs)Adult: 18 and aboveMichele Morse-Buszard (“Mask up to rise up”) After you get your masks, be sure to tag #maskupnn in photos of you wearing them!