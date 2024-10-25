City Earns Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has presented the City of Newport News with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year 2025. This recent achievement reflects the city’s ongoing commitment to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

To receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

a policy document

a financial plan

an operations guide

a communications device

To achieve the GFOA budget award, the budget document must be rated by the GFOA as “proficient” in all four categories and in the 14 mandatory criteria identified within those categories. The city received outstanding rankings as an overall communications device, with special notation in the areas of revenue presentation, capital and debt management, and operating fund descriptions and operations.

“Our Budget Director, Lisa Cipriano, and staff exemplify dedication and excellence in all their efforts,” said City Manager Alan K. Archer. “They strive to elevate our long-standing commitment to transparency and take great care in managing our city’s resources with a high degree of integrity. Their hard work not only ensures sound fiscal management but also supports the community’s growth and prosperity. This GFOA Award is a national peer recognition, and the Newport News Budget staff is committed to continuing to find innovative ways to maximize our resources.”

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.