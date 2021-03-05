City Employees Stay Connected and Share Recognition with Internal Platform, iPropel

The City of Newport News takes pride in fostering a positive and efficient work environment for its employees who work diligently around the clock to ensure our city runs smoothly. To help employees share their positivity, this past year the city began using iPropel, an internal social media-like platform that promotes consistent and frequent employee engagement and recognition. This platform allows recognitions to be given peer to peer, manager to employee and even employee to manager, and has encouraged employees to stay connected during these unprecedented times. During the month of February, the “love month,” the city encouraged all employees to “Show Your Love” in iPropel. Employees shared positive stories and recognized the passion and love their peers have for the role they play in making the City of Newport News a great place to live, work and play! If you are interested in joining the City of Newport News workforce, checkout our current job openings at nnva.gov/jobs.