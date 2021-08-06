City Hosting Free Backpack and School Supply Giveaway Community encouraged to donate supplies to help students

Families in Newport News are invited to attend the 2021 IMPACT School Supply Distribution on Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event is coordinated by the Department of Human Services to help Newport News youth from kindergarten through 12th grade get the supplies they need to begin the school year.

Registered attendees can drive thru and pick up a free backpack stuffed with school supplies and more. School-aged children must be present with an adult to receive a backpack. Supplies are limited and registration is required.

Organizers are still accepting donations. Drop backpacks and school supplies off at Rouse Tower (6060 Jefferson Avenue) Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 757-926-6472 to coordinate your donation.