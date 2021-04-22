City Hosts Outdoor Food and Drink Event

Next Thursday, April 29, join us behind City Hall for the Outdoor Pub and Grub @ 23rd for a late lunch, an early dinner, or just drinks. Grab your food to go, pose for a quick photo at one of the photo stations with friends or sit and sip while enjoying live music from Fine Swiss Cheese from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Chow down or have dessert from any of the five food trucks. Dine with The Black Pearl serving seafood, El Conqui Empanada Workshop offering empanadas, or grab a slice of pizza from All in One Catering. To soothe your sweet tooth, grab cupcakes, cookies or cake pops from Scratch Bakery or kettle corn from Pops Kettle Corn. Just coming for an adult beverage after work? Beer from Coastal Fermentory or bourbon from Ironclad Distillery Co. are available for purchase.

Entry into the event is free and free parking is available in the city lot next to Ironclad Distillery Co. at 124 23rd Street. Masks or a face covering are required for event entry. Proper identification is required for alcohol purchases.