City Kicking Off the 2021 – 2022 Leaf Collection Program ~ Bagged collection begins October 4 and vacuum services starts November 1

RICHMOND, Va. – The Department of Public Works kicks off the city’s annual Leaf Collection Program on October 4. Residents have two collection options for bagged leaves, (1) put out up to 10 bags on their regular trash pick-up day and (2) use the Sector Collection system, which coincides with trash collection days, but allows for an unlimited number of bags and an extended collection period. Biodegradable bags are preferred.

Sector 1: Wednesday trash collection

All bagged leaves will be picked up between November 3 and November 17

Sector 2: Thursday trash collection

All bagged leaves will be picked up between November 18 and November 27

Sector 3: Monday trash collection

All bagged leaves will be picked up between November 29 and December 11

Sector 4: Tuesday trash collection

All bagged leaves will be picked up between December 14 and December 31



Vacuum collection begins on November 1. There is a $30 fee per request for this service. Residents must remove sticks, stones or other objects that may damage equipment and rake leaves to the curb or property line, but not into the street or gutters. The leaves must be ready for collection when the request is made. The service will take place within 15 days of the request. Please note, vacuum service may be delayed during inclement weather.

Requests and payments can be made at www.RVA311.com or by calling 3-1-1 or by mailing a check/money order to: City Hall, DPW Vacuum Service; 900 East Broad Street, Room 704; Richmond, VA 23219

A service request ID number is generated for requests made through the RVA311 system, please be sure to include that number on the check or money order.

Lastly, there is an option to do-it-yourself. Residents can drop off loose leaves or put them in biodegradable bags at East Richmond Road Convenience Center at 3800 East Richmond Road or at the Maury Street Landfill at 2900 Maury Street. The transfer station located at 3506 North Hopkins Road accepts only bagged leaves. Additionally, residents can compost or mulch leaves. Compost bins are available for $41.50. Send an email to askpublicworks@rva.gov or call 804-646-8325 for information on ordering a compost bin.

For more information on leaf collection please visit www.rva.gov/public-works or for assistance, call 3-1-1.

