City Launches Neighborhood Leadership Institute

Many Newport News residents have pride in their neighborhoods and work hard to make our city a better place for all. To help residents become influential leaders and agents of change in their neighborhood and the broader community, the city has launched the Neighborhood Leadership Institute. This institute was borne out of the efforts to redevelop portions of the Southeast Community though the city’s Choice Neighborhoods Initiative. While developing leaders from this neighborhood remains a priority, we want to empower all residents and encourage them to become vocal advocates for change and progress in Newport News. During this 16-week program, residents participate in educational sessions and hands-on learning opportunities that expose them to new information, encourage self-discovery, enhance personal strengths, encourage civic engagement and prepare them for service on local boards and commissions. The first rotation focuses on the Marshall-Ridley Choice Neighborhood and begins February 17. While the program is open to all, priority will be given to residents of the Southeast Community. All sessions are held via ZOOM, as we work together to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will receive course materials via mail and email prior to the first session. Visit the Neighborhood Leadership Institute website to view program details and to register. Space is limited and you must register to participate. For more information, call 757-926-8075 or email newbysn@nnva.gov.