City Launches New Coronavirus Site

The City of Newport News coronavirus website has been revamped and refreshed, making it more user friendly, visually appealing, informative and educational. Our GIS Division developed the new site, which serves as a centralized hub for coronavirus-related information and resources and now includes a variety of data points for both citizens and leaders during the ongoing pandemic.

Visitors to the site can find information on city operations, VDH and CDC updates, food pantry locations, e-learning resources, and much more, including travel information and how to cope with stress. The Business Assistance tab contains links for a Business Impact survey and the Open for Business survey, as well as other local and national resources. A new Vaccine Info page has been created to show what vaccination phase we are in, how many people have been vaccinated on the peninsula, and when and where people can get vaccinated. Information on the site is updated regularly to reflect the latest changes in addressing COVID-19.

To learn more, visit www.nnva.gov/coronavirus.