City Leaders Support Stock the Shelves Food Drive at THRIVE Peninsula

Newport News city leaders recently volunteered at The Market at THRIVE Peninsula as part of the Stock the Shelves Food Drive. Representatives from City Council, the City Manager’s Office, the Office of the City Clerk, the Mayor’s Office, the Office of the City Attorney, and Communications helped distribute more than 1,000 pounds of food to local families in one evening.

The Market, which opened in November 2023 in partnership with Food Lion, is the region’s first free grocery store. Open six days a week, it is expected to serve 35,000 food-insecure residents this year—70% of whom live in Newport News. THRIVE also operates a weekly satellite pantry in Denbigh in collaboration with SafeHaven Empowerment Center, extending support further into the community.

Residents can support the food drive through Sept. 30 by donating high-need items at red bin locations across the city.

These contributions will help keep shelves stocked and ensure families in Newport News have access to healthy, nourishing food.