CITY OF HAMPTON OFFERS VARIETY OF PAID SUMMER COLLEGE INTERNSHIPS

Hampton is starting a new program that offers college students and grad students, as well as recent graduates, an opportunity to obtain valuable work experience in local government. This is a paid professional development opportunity that places interns in a department that aligns with their career interests and fields of study.

This internship program is seasonal during the summer months, for up to 10 weeks. The new program is centralized through the city’s Human Resources Department and is a competitive process. Candidates who are selected will be placed into a department that aligns with their career interests and field of study. Deadline to apply is March 3, 2024.

The program offers three key benefits, said Human Resources Direct Nicole Clark:

Hands-on immersive experience

Mentorship with seasoned professionals dedicated to nurturing your growth

Work on impactful projects that help shape the future of the city

Interns will engage in projects linked to their academic fields, attend meetings, and collaborate with City staff and/or community members. This program offers a practical understanding of City operations through cross-departmental experiences, facility tours and may include an opportunity to participate in a presentation to the Executive Management Team and/or elected officials.

Specific work schedules shall be determined by the department based on internship assignments and course requirements. Undergraduate students will earn $18.46 per hour; graduate Students, $20.17 per hour.

Individual city departments may also offer unpaid internships during the school year. For those, please contact the department directly.