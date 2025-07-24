City of Newport News and Peninsula Airport Commission Transform PHF

Airport positioned to become hub for innovation and logistics

The Newport News City Council has invested $4 million to support the evolution of the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport (PHF) into a future-ready Air Commerce Park.

This investment reflects the city’s long-term vision to reposition PHF as a hub for economic growth and high-wage job creation, while responding to recent research that confirms the challenges presented by traditional commercial air service at the airport due to significant changes as a result of industry trends like airline consolidation, route optimization, and technological advances.

The investment includes:

$3 million to cover essential operational costs

Up to $1 million for capital projects aligned with the airport’s strategic shift

A Data-Driven Shift in Focus

A recent Hampton Roads Air Market Study recommends a shift from solely focusing on commercial air service to diversifying aviation and aeronautical uses and revenue streams to include cargo logistics, advanced air mobility, and aircraft manufacturing and final assembly — areas in which PHF is well-positioned to lead.

“This investment reflects our commitment to building a 21st-century economy,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “By transforming PHF into an Air Commerce Park, we’re positioning Newport News as a hub for innovation, logistics, and advanced mobility. This effort will complement the cutting-edge work at Jefferson Lab and the strength of our shipbuilding industry, creating high-demand jobs and driving long-term regional growth.”

On June 24, 2025, City Council amended the Fiscal Year 2025 General Fund Operating Budget. The funding provided an additional $23 million to support development projects, future initiatives, and operations to include the investment for PHF.

In addition to the city’s investment, the city garnered support from U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, having secured $6 million in federal funding for the Peninsula Airport Commission (PAC) to reconstruct 6,500 feet of existing taxiways at PHF. This is a critical step towards enhancing the airport infrastructure and preparing for its next chapter as a multimodal logistics hub.

Preserving Jobs, Catalyzing Innovation

The transformation into an Air Commerce Park is expected to preserve dozens of existing jobs while opening the door to hundreds of future opportunities in sectors like air manufacturing and final assembly, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), logistics, and aerospace R&D (research and development).

“We appreciate the City Council’s continued support, which is critical as we work to position PHF as a catalyst for economic growth,” said Lindsey Carney, Chair of the PAC. “We are focused on attracting forward-thinking partners who see the airport as a launchpad for innovation and high-tech workforce development.”

Regional Collaboration and Long-Term Vision

The Peninsula Airport Commission, in coordination with local and state economic development agencies, has already begun laying the groundwork for the airport’s evolution. Investments in infrastructure, air cargo readiness, and strategic land use planning are helping prepare PHF to serve as a multimodal commerce gateway for the region.

An announcement is forthcoming regarding airport staffing and operational structure.