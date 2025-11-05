City of Newport News Announces Community Support Grant Applications

The City of Newport News recognizes the vital role not-for-profit organizations play in improving the quality of life for residents. To support these efforts, the city is now accepting applications for Community Support Agency Grants (CSAG) for the upcoming fiscal year.

﻿The CSAG program provides monetary grants to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations that deliver measurable, direct services related to the health, safety, and education of Newport News residents. These funds are designed to help organizations launch new initiatives or expand existing programs that align with the city’s Strategic Priorities and are easily accessible to residents.

Eligible applicants must be legally recognized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Internal Revenue Service, and the City of Newport News. Agencies receiving city funds from other sources for the same program are not eligible to apply for additional CSAG funding.

To assist organizations with the application process, the city will host two informational webinars:

These webinars will provide essential guidance on completing the CSAG application, including best practices, common mistakes to avoid, and tips for preparing a strong submission.