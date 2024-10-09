City of Newport News Commits $1.4 Million Annually to Expand Riverside Health’s Hand in Hand Program

Riverside Health and the City of Newport News announced the expansion of the Hand in Hand Program, a hospital-based violence intervention program (HVIP). The program was first implemented in 2019 with grant funding from the Department of Criminal Justice Services and the support of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association Foundation.

This morning, the city affirmed our long-standing partnership with Riverside Health by contributing $1.4 million annually to support the growth of this vital program, extending its reach and broadening its scope to include victims of domestic violence alongside victims of gun violence, stabbings, and physical assault. The funding allows for hiring additional clinical-intervention specialists, extending services during high-volume off-hours and weekends.

The expanded Hand in Hand Program will focus on reducing patient re-injury rates, preventing acts of retaliation, and reducing future involvement with the justice system. This holistic approach also includes the successful completion of individual service plan goals, providing trauma-informed care training within the hospital and school system, and preparing health care team members and teachers with skills in de-escalation and crisis management.

A key element of the expansion is the enhancement of community partnerships. The program will continue to build a network for collaboration, working closely with local organizations to address the root causes of violence and provide comprehensive support to victims in the hospital and once they return home. The establishment of a Hand in Hand advisory council, comprising key city and community stakeholders, will further strengthen these efforts, ensuring that the program remains responsive to the evolving needs of the community.

