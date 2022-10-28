City of Newport News Honors Former Mayor Joe Frank

Former Newport News Mayor Joe S. Frank passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27. Mayor Frank was a devoted leader who served Newport News with honor, ingenuity, and compassion for over 22 years.

Mayor Frank was a lifelong Newport News resident. He was elected to City Council in 1988 and became the city’s first directly-elected Mayor in 1996, serving in the role for 14 years. He is the city’s longest-serving Mayor.

During his time in office, Mayor Frank dedicated himself to building the city’s economic base. Through his leadership, Newport News grew significantly and City Center became a thriving site of business and commercial activity.

“Joe Frank epitomized the role of a servant leader, passionately advocating for strategic community development to improve the lives of residents and strengthen our city,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “Although he chose to leave office in 2010, he remained a strong presence in Newport News until his passing. There isn’t a place in this city you can go and not feel Joe’s touch and see the care he put into building up his beloved city. I will miss his wise counsel, great humor, and, most importantly, his friendship.”

To honor former Mayor Joe S. Frank, Mayor Price has ordered Newport News city flags be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Oct. 31.