City of Newport News Launches “Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle”

Newport News, VA – The City of Newport News is rolling out the Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle, a new community-focused initiative that uses smart technology to support cleaner, safer, and more welcoming neighborhoods. The program builds on recent actions by the City Council to address neglected properties, unsafe structures, and ongoing property-maintenance concerns that affect the neighborhood’s quality of life.

“This is the next step in turning policy into progress,” said Mayor Phillip Jones. “Residents told us that run-down and poorly maintained properties hurt their neighborhoods. City Council listened, acted, and now we’re delivering solutions on the ground. The Good Neighbor Patrol helps us identify and respond to problems earlier, so every neighborhood can thrive.”

The Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle was acquired in response to feedback from the 2024 Community Survey and supports the city’s strategic priority of creating welcoming communities with connected neighborhoods.

Using exterior-mounted cameras and secure smart technology, the vehicle will identify potential property maintenance issues that are visible from the public right-of-way—the same things anyone can see from the street or sidewalk. This approach allows Codes Compliance staff to respond more efficiently, streamline in-person inspections, and ensure consistent and fair enforcement of city codes.

Examples of common property maintenance issues include:

Overgrown grass, weeds, or vegetation

Trash, debris, or discarded items in yards or driveways

Abandoned or inoperable vehicles visible from the street

Peeling paint, broken windows, or damaged exterior coverings

Fences, sheds, or other structures that are leaning, broken, or unsafe

Vacant buildings that are unsecured or show signs of deterioration

The Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle will visit each Newport News neighborhood periodically and images showing potential code violations will be reviewed by Codes Compliance to determine whether a potential violation exists. If an issue is identified, an inspector will confirm, and property owners will receive a letter giving them 30 days to correct the issue before any enforcement action is taken.

According to the 2024 Community Survey, residents ranked eliminating neglected and vacant buildings as the top community priority, with 88% rating it as important, but only 17% satisfied with progress. The Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle is one of several initiatives aimed at closing that gap and improving the quality of life across all neighborhoods.

“This is about helping our residents,” said City Manager Alan Archer. “We are combining innovation with accountability to make neighborhoods stronger. The Good Neighbor Patrol Vehicle helps ensure we are fair, consistent, and respectful as we work with residents to keep our city clean, safe, and attractive.”

Residents can learn more about the program and submit questions at Cleaner, Safer, Stronger: Code Compliance in Action | Newport News, VA – Official Website or by contacting 311 Customer Contact Center at 757-933-2311.

