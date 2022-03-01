City of Newport News to Host Redistricting Meetings

Under the Virginia Constitution and state law, the City of Newport News must redistrict after the decennial census, which occurs every 10 years. The purpose of decennial redistricting is to equalize, as nearly as practical, representation in the election districts on the basis of population. Shifts in the city’s population between 2010 and 2020 have created the need to redistrict to ensure that representation is in proportion to the populations of the North, Central, and South districts. The City of Newport News will hold three community meetings to present redistricting proposals and obtain comments from residents on redistricting City Council and School Board Electoral Districts. Below is a list of the meetings and their locations. North District Community Meeting: Monday, March 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Denbigh Community Center (15198 Warwick Boulevard) Central District Community Meeting: Wednesday, March 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fountain Plaza II Building, James Room in City Center (700 Town Center Drive)South District Community Meeting: Thursday, March 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue) Questions and comments from residents will be taken during each of the meetings. Additional input may be submitted directly to City Council at council@nnva.gov or by contacting Tolu Ibikunle with the Department of Planning at 757-926-8761 or via email at ibikunleto@nnva.gov. Newport News began its redistricting process in January 2022. The Public Hearings are an important part of the process. After evaluating resident input, City Council will take final comments on March 22 and will then vote on the final map. The city will then send the redistricting plan to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for approval. Learn more and see the current map of districts and proposed options by visiting the Redistricting page on the city’s website.