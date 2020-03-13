City of Norfolk Closes All City Facilities

City facilities will close to the public March 16 – 30

NORFOLK, VA – Out of an abundance of caution, all City of Norfolk facilities, including recreational centers, libraries, MacArthur Memorial, Nauticus and the Virginia Zoo, will close to the public Monday, March 16 – Monday, March 30. This includes DMV Select, Commissioner of the Revenue and the Treasurer’s Office located in City Hall.

Norfolk city employees will continue to report to work during this time. Essential services, including trash pick-up and services provided by Norfolk Community Services Board, will continue as normal. The public is encouraged to use the many online options to access city services and make payments.

During this time all city-managed events will be canceled.

The decision to modify city operations was made following Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s emergency declaration today and the ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19. City leadership will continue to actively monitor COVID-19 and assess city operations based on developments.

Citizens are encouraged to monitor Norfolk.gov and the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms for updates to city operations past March 30.