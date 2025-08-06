City of Norfolk, HRT, and NSU Prepare for the 2025 Football Season

Everything fans should know before they go.

Norfolk, Va. – Fall is just around the corner, which means the return of college football – and Norfolk State University is gearing up for an exciting season. Fans heading to games should plan their travel and parking arrangements ahead of time.

Parking is limited on campus and restricted in nearby neighborhoods. Fans should abide by the posted “No Parking” signs as ticketing and towing will be enforced.

Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), the City of Norfolk and Norfolk State University (NSU) are teaming up this season to provide free parking and transit options for fans. This year, MacArthur South and North Garages will be free for game patrons. NSU buses will queue at MacArthur South Garage to shuttle fans to the stadium.

Additionally, MacArthur Center is three light rail stops from Norfolk State’s campus. Fans parking at the garage can catch The Tide at MacArthur Station for the free light rail ride to the stadium. Complimentary rides are available two hours before and after each game.

The two closest stations to the stadium are the NSU Station (coming from the west) and the Ballentine/Broad Creek Sation (coming from the east).

With free parking at three park-and-ride lots, fans can be steps away from The Tide light rail without the hassles of driving. These park-and-ride lots are at the Newtown Road Station (Newtown Rd. and Kempsville Rd. with 267 spaces) and Military Highway Station (Curlew Dr. and Corporate Blvd. with 235 spaces). The parking lot behind the EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station is available for Saturday games only.

Schedule of The Tide light rail times and stops.

To help fans plan their game day trips, an online map is available showing parking areas and garages as well the light rail routes.

HRT reminds fans to be safe around tracks. Use designated crosswalks and sidewalks to reach the station. Scooter and bike riders are reminded to follow the rules of the road and golf carts are not legal on City streets.

Game day fans should arrive at least 90 minutes before kickoff to avoid last-minute crowds. Tailgating begins four hours before kickoff. Tailgating guidelines are available online here. Only clear bags are allowed in the stadium and tailgate area. Gates open two hours before kickoff. Purchase tickets in advance online and skip the lines!

Norfolk State Football Home Game Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 6, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2 p.m.(homecoming)

Saturday, Nov. 15, noon