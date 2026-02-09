City of Norfolk Moves Ahead on MacArthur Center Transformation

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk is moving forward with plans to redevelop the MacArthur Center site as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen the City’s continued economic growth.

The redevelopment is intended to position the site for its next phase, with a mixed-use approach to include new market-rate residential units, additional hotel rooms, street-level retail and a network of neighborhood streets connected by open spaces. This vision reflects adopted downtown planning goals and the City’s broader commitment to a walkable, active and connected urban core. The focus is on creating a destination that complements surrounding neighborhoods, supports local businesses and contributes to Norfolk’s continued vitality.

“The redevelopment of MacArthur Center represents a significant milestone in advancing a downtown that reflects Norfolk’s continued momentum. As this work progresses, the City remains steadfast in its commitment to cultivating a downtown that embodies the strength and creativity of our community while establishing the foundation for new jobs, new housing opportunities, and renewed vitality in the heart of our city,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

To allow redevelopment planning to move forward, MacArthur Center is scheduled to close by June 30, 2026. This transition marks the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another for a site that has long been part of Downtown Norfolk.

As part of this transition, the city has developed a plan to assist current mall tenants. That plan is designed to provide support and access to resources, including information about timelines, relocation assistance and connections to commercial real estate opportunities within Norfolk, small business resources, and individualized guidance to help tenants understand their options and plan next steps. The City’s Economic Development team will assist tenants by connecting them with available resources, relocation opportunities and business support services. Additional tenant resources, as well as project updates, are available at www.norfolk.gov/MacArthurCenter.

Following the closure, the city will begin site preparation and redevelopment planning, including demolition. Demolition is anticipated to begin toward the end of 2026, with a multi-phased development to follow.

MacArthur Center has played an important role in downtown Norfolk for decades. The redevelopment of the site builds on that legacy while looking ahead to new opportunities that build on the City’s economic strength.



