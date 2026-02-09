City of Norfolk Offices Close for Washington’s Birthday

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including recreation centers, libraries, The Slover, Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk Courthouse, Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer’s Office and Norfolk Department of Public Health, will be closed on Monday, Feb. 16, in observance of Washington’s Birthday. Offices will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

There are no trash or recycling collections, or street sweeping operations scheduled for Monday, Feb. 16. Bulk item pickup requests for Tuesday, Feb. 17, must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13. To schedule a bulk item pickup, use the MyNorfolk app, the MyNorfolk online platform (www.mynorfolk.org) or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

