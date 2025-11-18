City of Norfolk Offices to Close for Thanksgiving Holiday

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries, The Slover, recreation centers, community centers, and Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27, and Friday, Nov. 28, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Norfolk Animal Care Center, recreation centers and Norfolk Public Library Anchor Branch Locations (Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch, Richard A. Tucker Memorial Library, Downtown Branch at Slover) and The Slover will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 29. Norfolk Public Library neighborhood branches (Barron F. Black, Blyden, Janaf, Lafayette, Little Creek, Park Place and Van Wyck) as well as the Sargeant Memorial Collection will reopen at normal operating hours on Monday, Dec. 1.

The Commissioner of Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 26, and will resume operations on Monday, Dec. 1.

Trash and recycling for Thursday, Nov. 27, will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 29. Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 28. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29, must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 26. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request using the MyNorfolk app, online portal or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station (3136 Woodland Ave.) will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 27. Regular business hours resume for Norfolk residents on Saturday, Nov. 29. Household hazardous waste is accepted between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

Street sweeping for Thursday, Nov. 27, will be made up on Monday, Dec. 1. Street sweeping for Friday, Nov. 28, will be made up on Monday, Dec. 8. Residents are reminded to move vehicles from the right-of-way so sweepers can get all the way to the curb line. Click here to search for street sweeping operations by address.