City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Independence Day

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including libraries, recreation centers, The Slover and Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. The closures include the Norfolk Courthouse, Offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and City Treasurer.

Libraries, The Slover, recreation centers and pools with Saturday hours will be opened as scheduled on July 5. Norfolk Animal Care Center will be reopen as scheduled on July 5. All offices and facilities will reopen with regular business hours on Monday, July 7.

Trash and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Friday, July 4. Requests for bulk waste collection for Friday, July 4, must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal at www.mynorfolk.org, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

Street sweeping scheduled for Friday, July 4 will be made up on Monday, July 7. Please be sure to move your vehicle(s) from the right-of-way so sweepers can get all the way to the curbline.

Norfolk beach lifeguards will be on duty at Community Beach Park (700 E. Ocean View Ave.) and Ocean View Beach Park (100 W. Ocean View Ave.) from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 4 and all summer through Monday, Sept. 1 (Labor Day). Sarah Constant Beach Park (300 W. Ocean View Ave.) will not have beach lifeguards on duty. Patrons will swim at their own risk. Norfolk beach lifeguards will patrol all beaches on ATVs during duty hours. Beachgoers are encouraged to pack trash bags with beach gear and leave bagged and tied trash at the more than 100 waste receptacles placed along the entire beachfront.