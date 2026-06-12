City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including recreation centers, libraries, The Slover, Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC), Norfolk Courthouse and offices of the Commissioner of Revenue and City Treasurer will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth. Libraries and recreation centers with regular Saturday business hours, and NACC, will reopen on Saturday, June 20. All other City offices will reopen at regular business hours on Monday, June 22.

Waste and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Friday, June 19. Requests for bulk waste collection for Friday, June 19, must be submitted by 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk mobile app, MyNorfolk online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

Street sweeping scheduled for Friday, June 19, for Beacon Light, Bruce’s Park, Hunter’s Square and Lindenwood will be made up on Monday, June 22.

Norfolk beach lifeguards will be on duty at Community Beach Park (700 E. Ocean View Ave.) and Ocean View Beach Park (100 W. Ocean View Ave.) from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and daily all summer through Monday, Sept. 7 (Labor Day). Sarah Constant Beach Park (300 W. Ocean View Ave.) will not have beach lifeguards on duty. Patrons swim at their own risk.