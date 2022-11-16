City of Norfolk Offices to Close in Observance of Thanksgiving Holiday

By: City of Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. All recreation centers, libraries and NACC will reopen at normal operating hours on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and resume operations on Monday, Nov. 28.

Waste Management will collect Thursday, Nov. 24, routes on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Friday, Nov. 25, routes will be collected as normal. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, must be made before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. Regular business hours resume for Norfolk residents on Saturday, Nov. 26. Household hazardous waste is accepted between the hours of noon and 4:00 p.m.

Norfolk residents can drop-off unwanted E-waste Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the Division of Towing and Recovery located at 1188-A Lance Road.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, will be made up within the following two weeks, based on availability.