City of Norfolk Relaunches Scooter Program

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is excited to resume its scooter program with Lime beginning Wednesday, June 17. The program was suspended during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. During that time, Lime worked to institute a series of additional procedures to keep riders safe, including new sanitation measures and vehicle maintenance.

Lime enhanced their cleaning methods and increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters. They are cleaning all parts of the scooter that are touched by riders and using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the Center for Biocide Chemistries list that have been approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use against the coronavirus. All of Lime’s mechanics and operators in the field are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly.

As Virginia continues in Phase 2, the city and Lime remind riders to ride solo, stay physically distanced and use gloves or sanitizer before and after rides. Additional safety reminders include riding in well-lit and designated areas. Scooters are not to be used on sidewalks downtown. For streets over 25 mph, riders must ride on the sidewalk.

With the relaunch, Lime is also introducing new designated parking areas – corrals – in strategic locations. These corrals, designed to keep areas safe and orderly, will be noted in the app and online as well as marked with signage.