City of Norfolk Seeks Artists for Barraud Park Public Art Project

Help shape a visual legacy at one of Norfolk’s most historic parks.

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk invites artists to submit proposals for a public art project at Barraud Park, a site deeply rooted in the City’s cultural and historic landscape. With a project budget of $115,000 and no application fee, this opportunity is open to artists who want to help shape the park’s future while honoring its powerful past.

Currently undergoing a $4.5 million revitalization, Barraud Park is being upgraded to improve accessibility and parking while preserving its historic charm. The public art installation will serve as a central feature of the newly enhanced park, celebrating its legacy as a place of unity, resilience and community connection.

The theme calls for a series of interconnected artworks that reflect the park’s significance – from overcoming segregation to serving as a community hub for recreation and events. The pieces should be thought-provoking and healing, offering a visual journey through personal and collective experiences of struggle and triumph.

Artists are encouraged to propose works that vary in scale and medium with a strong focus on durability and harmony with the natural surroundings. Suitable materials include weather-resistant metal, stone, ceramics and mixed media.

The application deadline is Monday, May 12. Click HERE to apply.