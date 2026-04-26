City of Norfolk Selected for National Talent Accelerator Program

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has been selected as one of only 12 cities across the country to participate in the inaugural Transforming City Hiring Processes cohort of Work for America‘s Talent Accelerator program.

Chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants from municipalities nationwide, Norfolk will join peer cities in an eight-week program designed to strengthen how local governments recruit and hire the workforce that powers public services.

Selection to the inaugural cohort recognizes Norfolk’s commitment to building a stronger, more effective government and investing in the systems that deliver for residents every day. Participating cities were chosen based on their readiness to take on meaningful operational enhancements and their potential to model better hiring practices for the broader public sector.

Talent Accelerator is a free, virtual program that helps Public Sector Human Resources departments and operations teams map their end-to-end hiring processes, identify bottlenecks and develop practical recommendations to enhance efficiency and candidate experience.

Norfolk joins the cities of Akron, Ohio; Albuquerque, N.M.; Allentown, Pa.; Green Bay, Wis.; Kansas City, Mo.; Knoxville, Tenn.; New York, N.Y.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Pompano Beach, Fla.; Savannah, Ga.; and Stockton, Calif. in the inaugural cohort.

Work for America is delivering the program in partnership with Jobs for the Future (JFF), a national nonprofit focused on workforce transformation and economic advancement. Early insights from the inaugural cohort will be featured at the annual conference, JFF Horizons, in July 2026.

