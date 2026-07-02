City of Norfolk to Open Cooling Centers

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk will activate cooling centers, which are air-conditioned public facilities where people can seek relief during periods of extreme heat to prevent or reduce heat-related illness and stress.

All library branches will operate normal hours on Thursday, July 2.

On Friday, July 3, Richard A. Tucker and Jordan-Newby anchor branch libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch and The Slover will have extended hours that day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both Pretlow and Slover will open on Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, noon – 8 p.m.