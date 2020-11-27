City of Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Receives Virginia Tourism Corporation Recovery Marketing Leverage Grant for Tourism Marketing

The City of Portsmouth Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism has received $10,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP), designed to help local and regional tourism entities attract more visitors by leveraging limited local marketing dollars through a local match of the state grants funds. More than $1.9 million in matching grant funds were awarded to 161 local tourism initiatives through this program. This funding cycle, local partners will provide more than $5.6 million in in-kind value to match the VTC grants. The grants will ultimately impact 483 statewide tourism entities. The City of Portsmouth will use the VTC Recovery Marketing Leverage grant funds to encourage spring travel to Portsmouth and Coastal Virginia. “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, we are looking for ways to safely host visitors to our region by encouraging outdoor activities like golf, kayaking, fishing, boating, and enjoying our outdoor spaces for dining and recreation,” said Mark Palamarchuck, Portsmouth’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and hospitality industries in Virginia. As the Commonwealth slowly reopens for business, VTC offered these grant funds as a first step to re-entry into the marketplace to spur economic activity and future travel across the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Tourism is a crucial section of the Virginia economy and when we invest in this industry, we support local job creation and drive regional economic growth, which is desperately needed now due to the pandemic,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “These funds give localities and businesses access to critical marketing resources that will help bring more travelers to our Commonwealth, increase visitor spending, and grow demand for Virginia products.” Tourism is one of the Commonwealth’s largest economic engines with visitors to Portsmouth spending more than $87 million in 2018, supporting 800 work opportunities, and contributing over $7 million in local and state tax revenue. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses. A revived tourism economy can help spur new economic activity and inject critical funds back into Virginia communities.