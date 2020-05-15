City of Portsmouth Lane Closures

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures:

– Tazewell Street between Cavalier Boulevard and Wynn Street will be closed from Monday, May 18th, until Friday, May 29th, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during sewer repair work.

Extended– High Street Lane Closure at the Churchland Bridge

– The High Street lane closure beginning near the base of the Churchland Bridge will be extended until Friday, May 29th. This lane in the eastbound/southbound direction is closed during Dominion Energy utility relocation work. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times during this 24-hour closure.

For more information, please call 393-8592.



