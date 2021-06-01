City of Portsmouth Reopening Schedule

Portsmouth City Manager Angel L. Jones announced the reopening schedule for city facilities. The reopening schedule remains subject to change should the Governor modify any of the Executive Orders issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some city facilities including the recreation centers and the Portsmouth Welcome Center are already opened. Facilities that have children under 12 as regular indoor visitors, such as the Children’s Museum of Virginia, will have individualized reopening plans, as necessary.

On June 7, 2021, City public facilities, including but not limited to City Hall, will reopen to the public subject to following the CDC guidance. Due to the low vaccination rates in Hampton Roads, we will continue to assist departments and staff in safely interacting with the public as they return to conduct business in the buildings. Additional new signage will be installed and all building closed signs will be removed.

