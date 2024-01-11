City of Portsmouth to Observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, January 15th, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Holiday. The schedule for recreation centers is included under the Parks and Recreation section below.

Trash Collection -There will be no schedule changes to trash, recycling, or bulk collections for the week.

Portsmouth Public Library

Libraries are closed Monday, January 15th, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Find books on Dr. King’s life and on the United States Civil Rights Movement at your favorite location. You can also find books, music, and more ready to download @Your Digital Branch Library https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/31/Digital-Branch-Library. For more information, please call (757) 393-8501.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism

All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, January 15th. Use this link for museum websites.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 15th, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Sportsplex Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 15th:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center,Cradock Recreation Center, Senior Station

“School House Rec.” school sites will be CLOSED on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 15th.

All sites will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, January 16th.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

-The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

-Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course.