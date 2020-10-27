City of Portsmouth to Observe Election Day Holiday
City of Portsmouth to Observe Election Day Holiday
The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in
observance of the Election Day Holiday on Tuesday, November 3rd. As a
reminder, City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are
currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Tuesday Trash Collection Rescheduled for Wednesday
There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Tuesday,
November 3rd. All Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday,
November 4th. For more information, please call the Division of Waste
Management at 393-8663.
Portsmouth Public Library Curbside library service will be closed for
Election Day. Please call 393-8501 for more information. Your Digital
Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! These include a variety of
informational, educational, and entertainment options. Patrons without a
current card can now get a digital library card to access all of the free
resources available.
Sign up for a card today and start checking out
e-books, music, movies, and more when you visit our website at
www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org<http://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org>.
Portsmouth Museums are closed, but offer a variety of online learning fun!
The Children’s Museum of Virginia is offering videos, science activities,
and 360 degree virtual tours for students to connect with. One of the
newest activities, Step Away from the Screen!, gives families a break from
the computers, to spend some fun, quality time outdoors. To explore some
of Andalo’s favorites, view
https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/step-away-from-the-screen/.
For a complete list of the distance learning offerings, visit
https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/.
The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center- Here are some interesting sites and
links with art exhibits, classes, and family activities you can visit from
the safety of your own home. Try this new outside activity (ages 4 and
up) – Using plant materials in art is a fun way to create. To view the
link:
http://portsmouthartcenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Plant-Sandwich-Color-Activity-2020.pdf.
For a complete list of online offerings, visit
https://portsmouthartcenter.com/online-learning/.
The Lightship Portsmouth – Walk through history by taking an interactive
tour of this museum at
https://www.thinglink.com/scene/1365788370369773571<https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.thinglink.com%2fscene%2f1365788370369773571&c=E,1,JHmYlBKathSV5cx_B0hrnBmbwdSpxbiBFaenwdk1lxrqKvHidZgDKBtBcXHCMJbFQ0g7ZG1pySe-Cbd90D072w2ZfARhe0C_Q9TP1KHNecyDeMrQi1OPggs,&typo=1>.
For a complete list of virtual offerings, visit
https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/.
The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum- Find a recommended historical
resource list for elementary students to college students at
https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/historical-resource-lists<https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/historical-resource-lists/>.
For a complete list of online offerings, visit
https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/.
The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum- This museum shares
insightful tips on race relations from The National Museum of African
American History and Culture at
https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race. For a complete list of
online offerings, visit
https://portsvaafricanamericanheritage.com/online-learning/.
Parks, Recreation and Tourism
High Street Visitor Center Kiosk remains open each week with the following
schedule:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.| Tuesday: Closed | Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. |
Thursday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m.
– 4 p.m.| Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Golf Courses
City golf courses are following the strict State and CDC guidelines for
operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tee times and golf carts are
limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability.
The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from
7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.
Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7
a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit:
www.portsvagolf.com<http://www.portsvagolf.com>.