City of Portsmouth to Observe Election Day Holiday

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in

observance of the Election Day Holiday on Tuesday, November 3rd. As a

reminder, City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are

currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Tuesday Trash Collection Rescheduled for Wednesday

There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Tuesday,

November 3rd. All Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday,

November 4th. For more information, please call the Division of Waste

Management at 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library Curbside library service will be closed for

Election Day. Please call 393-8501 for more information. Your Digital

Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! These include a variety of

informational, educational, and entertainment options. Patrons without a

current card can now get a digital library card to access all of the free

resources available.

Sign up for a card today and start checking out

e-books, music, movies, and more when you visit our website at

www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org<http://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org>.

Portsmouth Museums are closed, but offer a variety of online learning fun!

The Children’s Museum of Virginia is offering videos, science activities,

and 360 degree virtual tours for students to connect with. One of the

newest activities, Step Away from the Screen!, gives families a break from

the computers, to spend some fun, quality time outdoors. To explore some

of Andalo’s favorites, view

https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/step-away-from-the-screen/.

For a complete list of the distance learning offerings, visit

https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/.

The Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center- Here are some interesting sites and

links with art exhibits, classes, and family activities you can visit from

the safety of your own home. Try this new outside activity (ages 4 and

up) – Using plant materials in art is a fun way to create. To view the

link:

http://portsmouthartcenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Plant-Sandwich-Color-Activity-2020.pdf.

For a complete list of online offerings, visit

https://portsmouthartcenter.com/online-learning/.

The Lightship Portsmouth – Walk through history by taking an interactive

tour of this museum at

https://www.thinglink.com/scene/1365788370369773571<https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.thinglink.com%2fscene%2f1365788370369773571&c=E,1,JHmYlBKathSV5cx_B0hrnBmbwdSpxbiBFaenwdk1lxrqKvHidZgDKBtBcXHCMJbFQ0g7ZG1pySe-Cbd90D072w2ZfARhe0C_Q9TP1KHNecyDeMrQi1OPggs,&typo=1>.

For a complete list of virtual offerings, visit

https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum- Find a recommended historical

resource list for elementary students to college students at

https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/historical-resource-lists<https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/historical-resource-lists/>.

For a complete list of online offerings, visit

https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/.

The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum- This museum shares

insightful tips on race relations from The National Museum of African

American History and Culture at

https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race. For a complete list of

online offerings, visit

https://portsvaafricanamericanheritage.com/online-learning/.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism

High Street Visitor Center Kiosk remains open each week with the following

schedule:

Monday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.| Tuesday: Closed | Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. |

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Friday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Saturday: 10 a.m.

– 4 p.m.| Sunday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Golf Courses

City golf courses are following the strict State and CDC guidelines for

operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tee times and golf carts are

limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from

7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7

a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit:

www.portsvagolf.com<http://www.portsvagolf.com>.