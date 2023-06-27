City of Portsmouth to Observe Independence Day Holiday Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Please scroll to Parks & Recreation for the schedule for Recreation Centers and the Summer RAYS Summer Camp.

No Trash Collection on Tuesday, July 4th, ONLY -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Tuesday, July 4th. All Tuesday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 5th. Monday routes will be collected on the regular Monday schedule. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will close Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of the holiday. Use our “Discover” search on the homepage of our website to find a variety of resources for the Fourth of July! Your PPL card is also a passport for e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Please call (757) 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of the holiday.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open on Monday, July 3rd, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and closed on Tuesday, July 4th.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Centers and Summer RAYS Summer Camp sites will operate at normal hours on Monday, July 3rd, and will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of the holiday.

Parks will be operating during normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

The Portsmouth Circuit Court and Portsmouth Circuit Court Clerk’s Office

Closed on Monday, July 3rd, and Tuesday, July 4th, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday.

This includes the Portsmouth Circuit Court and Portsmouth Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the General District Court, and the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

-The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

-Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: Bide-A-Wee-Golf-Course.