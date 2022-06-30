City of Portsmouth to Observe July 4th Holiday

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Trash Collection – There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, July 4th, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, July 6th. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663. Portsmouth Public Library Independence Day – Libraries will be closed on Monday, July 4th, in observance of . Join us for Enchantment Under The Sea with our 2022 Marvin and Louise Fenster Summer Reading Program. We’ve got challenges and prizes for all ages! Use your PPL card to start checking out e-books, down loading music, movies, and more at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org . Remember, your Digital Branch Library Please call (757) 393-8501 for more information. Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – offers virtual services 24/7! All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on July 4th. The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, has new temporary hours and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parks & Recreation Recreation Centers and Summer RAYS Summer Camp sites will be closed Monday, July 4th, in observance of the Independence Day Holiday. Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com . Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability. -The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500. -Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600 or visit: portsvagolf.com . Join us for “Shaggin’ 4th of July” at High Street Landing! Please see the flyer below.