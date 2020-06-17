City of Portsmouth to Observe Juneteenth Holiday

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth Holiday on Friday, June 19th. As a reminder, all City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Friday Trash Collection Rescheduled for Saturday

There will be no trash, bulk, or recycling collections on Friday, June 19th. All Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, June 20th. Please place all items for collection away from vehicles and other objects. For more information, please call the Division of Waste Management at 393-8663.

Portsmouth’s Golf Courses

City golf courses are following the strict State and CDC guidelines for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tee times and golf carts are limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit:www.portsvagolf.com.