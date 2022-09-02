City of Portsmouth to Observe Labor Day Holiday

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, September 5th, in observance of the Labor Day Holiday.

Trash Collection -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, September 5th, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, September 7th. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Labor Day.

Find your voice at the library! September is Library Card Sign-up Month. Visit your favorite location for a library card or sign up online to start checking out e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7. For more information, please call (757) 393-8501. “Get Library Carded” today! #GetLibraryCarded

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism –

All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Labor Day. As a reminder, the Children’s Museum of Virginia, will resume its regular hours of operation beginning Wednesday, September 7th: Closed Monday and Tuesday; Open Wednesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, has new temporary hours: Open Sunday – Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

Recreation Centers will be closed on Labor Day.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600.

The Splash Park and Cavalier Manor Pool will be open for the final weekend of the season on Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th. Pool hours are from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Splash Park hours are from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.