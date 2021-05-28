City of Portsmouth to Observe Memorial Day Holiday

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Monday, May 31st, in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday. As a reminder, City offices, libraries, and museums are currently closed to the public. To view the City of Portsmouth’s Re-opening Plan, visit https://www.portsmouthva.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=935.

Trash Collection There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, May 31st, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, June 2nd. For more information, contact the Waste Management Division at 393-8663.

Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Visitor Welcome Center: The Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Visitor Welcome Center will be held on Friday, May 28th, at 11 a.m. The Visitor Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open on Memorial Day and every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Recreation Centers will be closed on Memorial Day and will reopen on Tuesday, June 1st.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at www.portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses

Golf courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.

Portsmouth Public Library Curbside library service will be closed on Memorial Day. Please call 393-8501 for more information. Your Digital Branch Library offers virtual services 24/7! These include a variety of informational, educational, and entertainment options. Patrons without a current card can now get a digital library card to access all of the free resources available. Sign up for a card today and start checking out e-books, music, movies, and more at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.

The Portsmouth Museums areclosed, but continue to offer a variety of fun and engaging content online for indoors or outdoors, and shopping too!

Check out these virtual opportunities of art and science activities, motivational readings, interactive videos, 360 tours, lesson plans, and more. There is something for all ages!

Follow the Museums on Facebook for fun facts, did you know, resources, and up-to-date announcements:

@ChildrensMuseumofVirginia

@PortsmouthArtCenter

@PortsmouthNavalShipyardMuseum

Shop online, too, at The Portsmouth Museums Gift Shop for clearance, sale, and new merchandise at https://portsmuseumshop.com/. Curbside service is also available.

Schedule for Memorial Day

Hampton Roads Transit has announced their Memorial Day operations which follow the schedule within the Service Reliability Plan:

– Bus service in Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Chesapeake will operate on the Saturday schedule.

– Bus service in Hampton and Newport News will operate on the Sunday schedule.

– The Tide light rail will operate on the Saturday schedule.

– The ferry will operate on the regular summer schedule.

– Transit center information booths and public access to all administrative facilities (ID badge, Lost & Found, etc.) will be closed.

– The Customer Service Call Center will be available from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.gohrt.com or call 222-6100. Para más información en español, por favor llame 222-6100. Dial 711 for TTY service provided by Virginia Relay.