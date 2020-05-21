City of Portsmouth to Observe Memorial Day Holiday

The municipal offices of the City of Portsmouth will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25th. As a reminder, all City offices, libraries, museums, and recreation centers are currently closed to the public due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Trash Collection Rescheduled

There will be no garbage, bulk, or recycling collections on Monday, May 25th. All Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, May 27th. For more information, please call the Division of Waste Management at 393-8663.

Portsmouth’s Golf Courses

City golf courses are following the strict State and CDC guidelines for operation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tee times and golf carts are limited. Please see below and call ahead to ensure availability.

The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 465-1500.

Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 393-8600 or visit: www.portsvagolf.com.

Virtual Access: Libraries and Museums

Portsmouth Public Library buildings are closed, but virtual services are always available! These include a variety of informational, educational, and entertainment options. Patrons without a current card can now get a digital library card to access all of the free resources available. To get a card, go to https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/227/Digital-Library-Card-Sign-Up. The digital offerings are in one place on the Library’s website at https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/31/Digital-Branch-Library.

Consider participating in the Community Diary to express yourself and preserve our local history! The diary project is capturing the personal accounts of Portsmouth residents and the community during the pandemic for archival purposes. At a later time, the Diary will be shared and available as a part of Portsmouth’s history. Learn more at https://www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org/228/Community-Diary.

Portsmouth Museums are closed, but offer a variety of online learning fun!

The Children’s Museum of Virginia is offering videos, science activities, and virtual tours for students to connect with exhibits, such as the Dr. Force’s Traveling Energy Extravaganza exhibit and the My Backyard and Beyond exhibit. Art-themed activities are also available. For a complete list of the distance learning offerings, visit https://childrensmuseumvirginia.com/education/online-learning/.

History enthusiasts can enjoy a virtual field trip of the Lightship Portsmouth Museum, and find out what it was like to live in those close quarters at https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/lightship-portsmouth-virtual-tour/.

The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum- Learn about Portsmouth’s Spanish American War monument, or read war stories at https://portsmouthnavalshipyardmuseum.com/online-learning/.

The Portsmouth Colored Community Library Museum- Read about a 1954 fan-led boycott of a baseball stadium in Norfolk that led to integration of the entrance gates, or delve into an interactive story about guiding an escaped slave to freedom at https://portsvaafricanamericanheritage.com/online-learning/.