City of Portsmouth to Observe Presidents’ Day Holiday

By: City of Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, February 20th, in observance of the Presidents’ Day Holiday. For the schedule for recreation centers, please scroll below to Parks & Recreation.

Trash Collection -There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, February 20th, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, February 22nd. For more information, call the Waste Management Division at (757) 393-8663.

Portsmouth Public Library – Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 20th, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Black History Now! 2023: Join Porte Towne Magic for a celebration of African American music on Saturday, February 18th, at 2 p.m. in Main Library (601 Court Street) followed by a discussion with local historian, Greg Eatroff, on the role African American soldiers and sailors had in the American Civil War. Your PPL card is an online passport for e-books, downloading music, movies, and more at portsmouthpubliclibrary.org. Please call (757) 393-8501 for more information.

Portsmouth Museums and Tourism – All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Monday, February 20th. Black History Now! 2023: On Saturday, February 18th, the exhibit Sailing to Freedom: Dimensions of the Underground Railroad will open at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center. This exhibit was co-funded by the New Bedford Historical Society.

At 1:30 p.m., Dr. Timothy Walker will give a presentation, Uncovering and Reentering the Maritime Underground Railroad at the Portsmouth Welcome Center. It will be free and open to the public. For details and a complete list of all Black History Now! 2023 events, visit https://portsvaevents.com/.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Parks & Recreation

The following Recreation Centers will be OPEN on Presidents’ Day, Monday,

February 20th:

J.E. Parker Recreation Center, Cavalier Manor Recreation Center

The following Recreation Centers will be CLOSED on Presidents’ Day, Monday,

February 20th:

Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center, Sportsplex Recreation Center,

Cradock Recreation Center, Senior Station

– All sites will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, February 21st.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk. Picnic shelter rentals are available online at portsmouthparks.com.

Golf Courses will be open; tee times and golf carts are limited. Please call ahead to ensure availability.

-The Links Golf Course, located at 140 City Park Avenue, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 465-1500.

-Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, located at 1 Bide-A-Wee Lane, will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call (757) 393-8600.